Kylie Jenner is the celebrity with the best paid in the world in 2020

It is a ranking that is highly anticipated each year. “Forbes” unveiled his list of celebrities the best paid in the world in 2020. In the first place this year : Kylie Jenner who would have won 590 million dollars (approximately 520 million euros) in just 12 months. Enough to buy a packet of gifts to his daughter Stormi… Of the money earned in particular thanks to the sale of 51% of his shares of his company, Kylie Cosmetics group Coty.

In the second place, it remains in the family since it is his brother-in-law Kanye West and its $ 170 million earned in a year is.

These are followed by the athletes Roger Federer ($106.3 million) , Cristiano Ronaldo ($105 million), Lionel Messi ($104 million).

Last year, it is Taylor Swift who had arrived in the top of the rankings. But the year was obviously less lucrative for the singer which is found only in 25th position this year. Not to worry, with its 63.5 million earned this year, it should be able to get by without too many problems.

To establish its ranking, “Forbes” is based each year on the income of celebrities before taxation. The magazine has also focused on the personalities who have most helped them to fight against the Covid-19, either by giving time, money or ideas : Lady Gaga, Rihanna and the footballer Tom Brady are the celebrities who have the more conspicuous this year by their generosity. A distinction at least as important as that of Kylie Jenner.