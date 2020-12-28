CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner is the highest paid celebrity in the world, according to Forbes

Kim Kardashian’s sister earned a staggering $ 6.1 billion fortune …

Kylie Jenner has topped Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid celebrities, earning an impressive fortune of $ 6.1 billion combined in the last year.

According to the publication, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics was the top earner in 2020 with a fortune of US $ 590 million to her name.

This was primarily due to the sale of a 51% stake in her beauty empire to Coty for $ 600 million earlier this year, increasing her personal fortune by $ 540 million.

Kylie’s other earnings were likely generated from Kylie Cosmetics sales, endorsement deals, and appearances on her family’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality show.

The news comes after Forbes drastically revoked Kylie’s status as a billionaire in May, claiming the 23-year-old overstated the value of her company. In an article with the headline “Kylie’s Web of Lies,” the publication accused Kylie of “creating tax returns that were likely falsified.”

Kylie, who was named the youngest billionaire in 2019, responded to the scathing report and tweeted: “What am I waking up to? I thought [Forbes] was a reputable site… all I see is a series of inaccurate statements and unverified assumptions hahaha (…) I never asked for any titles or EVER tried to mislead you.

