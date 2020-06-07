Kylie Jenner is the star the highest paid of the year according to ” Forbes “

The star of the reality tv Kylie Jenner — Sebastien Fremont / Starface

Kylie Jenner may not be the “youngest billionaire self-taught” for Forbesbut the magazine specialist of large fortunes was devoted to ” celebrity the highest paid of the year 2020 “. The 22-year old woman has won $ 590 million over the last 12 months, thanks to, among other things, the sale of 51% of the units of Kylie Cosmetics company Coty, which indicates the

publication.

Proof that the clan Kardashian is doing well, the second star who earned the most money is named Kanye West. The brother-in-law Kylie Jenner needs to its good financial health to its brand

Yeezy has signed a contract with Adidas. Its gains on the year were valued by Forbes at $ 170 million.

Down

From the 3rd to the 5th place of the podium of the celebrities in the best paid of the year, there were three athletes: Roger Federer ($106.3 million), Cristiano Ronaldo ($105 million) and

Lionel Messi ($104 million). Two other sports are present in the top 10, the footballer Neymar (7th with 95.5 million), and the basketball player

LeBron James (9th with 88.2 million dollars).

Aside film industry, the filmmaker Tyler Perry is 6th with 97 million dollars, and the actor Dwayne Johnson closes the podium with winnings valued at $ 87.5 million. The world of media is represented at the 8th place by

Howard Stern, with earnings estimated at $ 90 million.

A year again prolific for the stars, even if the expectations have not been met. Pandemic coronavirus requires, Forbes indicates an overall decrease in revenues of $ 200 million compared to the year 2019.