Kylie Jenner is working with his two year old daughter for her latest collection of make-up

(Relaxnews) – The daughter of Kylie Jenner will not have to wait long before making his entrance in the midst of the beauty. Stormi was barely two years old, but she already has her word to say about the aesthetic choices of the brand of its mother.

The business woman founder of Kylie Cosmetics has informed its 156 million followers on Instagram that Stormi Webster, the daughter she had with Travis Scott, helps him in his choice for its next makeup collection.

The photographs show Stormi looking at a color chart entitled “Kylie Cosmetics Valentines Day Collection 2020” and a sheet of pink paper, patterned butterflies, showing the name Stormi. The star of social networks has simply légendé the whole “Coming soon”, hinting that the little girl will soon have its eponymous collection. Still a nice coup for the younger sister of the clan Kardashian/Jenner.

But this is not the first time that the little one who will be celebrating his two years in February, inspired by his mom. In February 2018, just after her birth, Kylie Jenner had unveiled his “Weather Collection”, consisting of two palettes called “Eye of the Storm” and “Calm Before the Storm”, which make direct reference to the name of his little princess.

It is known that the clan Kardashian/Jenner likes to work in a family, but the little Stormi becomes the youngest member of the family to be associated with the brand Kylie Cosmetics. His mom was previously linked to her big sister Kim Kardashian West for a range of fragrances that are output by the mark KKW Fragrance, it also has more of a collaboration of makeup to her name, with her sister Khloe. Kylie had recruited his other sister Kourtney for a mini-collection in 2018, while his mother Kris Jenner posing for many of his collections.

A collection Stormi would be a beautiful start of the year to Kylie Cosmetics, following a year in 2019 record. Last November, the giant Coty has announced that he would become a majority shareholder (51%) of the catalogue of the pin-up that includes trademarks Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin.