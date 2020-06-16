Kylie Jenner : it makes the exploration of the years 2000 to the taste of the day

Has the approach of summer, the dream of testing of the new trends in makeup, fashion, or the side of our hair. After having spent two months locked up, was, more than ever, the desire to change the head. New hair cut, a new life. Kylie Jenner, I also had this idea. The youngest of the family Kardashian-Jenner is needed to say goodbye to her color very brown of the signature -like their brothers in other parties – and move on to something more sunny that reminds us of something. In fact, one of those who loves to play with the decades and, particularly, with the years 90/2000 decided to revive this trend is almost forgotten : the scanning rubio. Yes, we remember the beginning of the millennium : Christina Aguilera, Shakira, Hillary Duff and Jessica Simpson, all the girls of the era swore by scanning crudely made. The more we saw of demarcation between the two colors, plus the effect was a success. As well, the lolita of the year 2020 is precipitated in this mode again to change to a brown color lighter than your natural base, reinforced by strands of thick blond honey in place very successful.

The hair of the grape harvest : the madness of the stars

Always in search of new eccentricities, the peoples are too many to go back to what was happening at the time. Among them, Dua Lipa, which-during the contention – has tested all the dyes possible and imaginable. From the hair color brown and blonde to pastel pink and then to red fire. The bias of the capillaries worthy of the best shows of the Star Ac’ or the Grammy Awards of 2002.