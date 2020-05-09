Kylie Jenner, Jeff Bezos… Who are the people richest in 2020 ?

Coronavirus or not, the powerful·e·s of this world continue to enrich themselves. As every year, the magazine Forbes unveiled its ranking of billionaires. Without surprise, we find in the first place the man behind Amazon, Jeff Bezos. It is closely followed by one who for a long time, has occupied the top of the ranking : Bill Gates. But all is not as tech and Silicon Valley, as the third place of the podium is awarded to Bernard Arnault (LVMH).

Other French·e·s can be found in the classification of Forbesas Françoise Bettencourt (L’oréal), in sixteenth place, François Pinault (Kering) in twenty-seven, as well asAlain and Gerard Wertheimer (Chanel) at the forty-eighth.

The youngest billionaire of this classification is Kylie Jenner and its billion of dollars, at just 22 years old. Here is the ranking of the top 10 names :

Jeff Bezos, $ 113 billion

Bill Gates, 98 billion dollars

Bernard ArnaultWith 76 billion dollars

Warren Buffet, 67.5 billion of dollars

Larry Ellison, 59 billion dollars

Amancio Ortega, 55.1 billion dollars

Mark Zuckerberg, 54.7 billion

Jim Walton, 54,6 billion

Alice Walton, $ 54.4 billion

Rob Walton, To 54.1 billion