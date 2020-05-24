Kylie Jenner, Justin Bieber, Úrsula Corberó… These stars that have appeared since their debut

Kylie Jenner, who has made the buzz by taking on a challenge with his daughter, Stormihas changed a lot since his first appearance on screens in an episode of The incredible Family Kardashian. As it is, the stars have experienced the glory very early and therefore have evolved a lot physically since their debut, as is the case in particular for Úrsula Corberó, who has to know if she was planning to marry and have children with his beloved Chino Darín. And when you compare old photos with recent, the change is stunning ! Discover so without further delay, below are a few of the metamorphoses the most impressive of our friends the stars.

It was in 2007 that Kylie Jenner began to participate in The incredible Family Kardashian alongside her famous sisters. At the time, she was only 10 years old and was not yet so popular. But the more time has passed, and the young woman has succumbed to cosmetic surgery. Result, at the age of 22, she is totally unrecognizable !

The Spanish actress has made a name in the world, thanks to its role of Tokyo in the series La Casa de Papel aired on Netflix. But before that, she has experienced the glory to his country with the series Physics or Chemistry. At the time, the star had long hair and a face of a teenager, far from its image as a badass today !

It is far the time where Justin Bieber arrived on the international scene with his first single “One Time,” in 2009 ! With her bangs and her pants are too large, the young man searched his style. Now, he has opted for shorter hair and a style that is most wanted, that made him a superstar.

The interpreter of the tube “Thank U, Next” has not always had a ponytail, and fake eyelashes. After taking its first steps to Broadway at the age of 15 years with curls natural, she opted for a red hair to play in the series Victorious aired on Nickelodeon. Then, all the world knows, as his voice allowed him to start a career as an artist with a whole new look more on trend !

Miley is known for her quirky side and her tongue well hung. However, it was rather a picture of girl model when she began to have success thanks to the series Hannah Montana broadcast on the Disney Channel. Necessarily, after twerké on stage and sang naked on a demolition ball, well, things have changed !

The least we can say is that the american actor has gone through all the looks. Whether for work or simply for a change of head, Brad Pitt has tried everything ! Long hair, short, beard, glasses… there was something for all tastes. At the age of 56, he appears to be calmed down and regained his legendary charm.

Kim K is no longer the same since she became a star thanks to the show The incredible Family Kardashian. Fan of contouring, and the knife, the mom of North, San, Chicago, and Psalm has been able to make his appearance a real business that’s worth a lot of money each year.

The actress Strangers Things has nothing to do with the child of 11 years that she was in the series. At 16, she has already everything a woman and this allowed him to chain many roles in movies and even launched her own line of cosmetics.

It is far the time where Zac Efron played Troye Bolton in High School Musical on the Disney Channel. With her outfits of basketball, and his hair in front of the eyes, the young man of 18 years was totally different from what it is now. At the age of 32, he bet on a cup a lot more open and has raised a lot of pig iron to carve a custom body. Even its teeth of happiness are nothing more than a distant memory !

The metamorphosis of the most recent is without doubt one of the british singer. When she had disappeared from the radar screens, photos of her with 45 pounds less was revealed in the press. On may 6, 2020, the day after her birthday, she posted it-even a photo of a very slimmed down, which has caused a new buzz planetary !