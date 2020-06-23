Kylie Jenner keeps her half-brother Rob Kardashian of the bankruptcy

Rob Kardashian is not the type to attract the attention of the media. The man prefers to keep away from the scandals surrounding his family and flee from the paparazzi. Also has decided to stop its appearance on the show, made famous on her family: “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”. If, at the time, his participation in the reality show enabled him to acquire a large amount of money, the man would now be completely ruined.

Instagram : Kylie Jenner reveals the face of his twin hidden

For several years, Rob Kardashian, is involved in a lawsuit against his ex-partner Committee Chyna. In 2016, the couple had given birth to a baby girl, Sleep. The 2 parents are fighting for custody of his daughter, resulting in years of costs are very high. To the extent that Rob already is not able to pay their bills, their half-sister Kylie Jenner came to her rescue. It must be said that their finances are in good shape : at the beginning of the month of June, we learned that the young woman had been chosen as the celebrity of the women of the best paid in the year 2020″ by the u.s. magazine Forbes.

“He has received a lot of help from her mother Kris and sister Khloe over the years that it is now the turn of Kylie for help to Steal,” said a close to RadarOnline. The family is certain of winning the trial. “The whole world is united to help you get full custody of Dream, if only to irritate Committee of Chyna, which we all hate,” says the same source.

The daughter of Michael Jackson, announces the release of their 1st album

Court documents filed on January 7 revealed that the clan Kardashian asked the judge for full custody of his little Dream. Rob has also accused Chyna, real name Angela White, the cost of 500 euros per day in the alcohol, the drugs and the abandonment of his daughter. I also wanted the contact of Chyna Dream is limited to the weekends, with the presence of a baby-sitter. In addition, he wants his ex to submit to drug and alcohol testing at least 30 minutes prior to each visit.