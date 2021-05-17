Kylie Jenner: Kim Kardashian faces her new single life!

Since she was single, Kim Kardashian has been facing a new life. Kylie Jenner’s big sister seems a lot happier!

It was celibacy that she feared above all else. And yet, Kim Kardashian is now very happy to lead a newly single life. Kylie Jenner’s sister focuses much more on her family and her projects.

KIM KARDASHIAN REBUILDS

It’s an announcement that had the effect of a bomb! Indeed, no one expected the divorce of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. The couple who were going through a difficult time was doing everything they could to get better.

On several occasions, Kim Kardashian tried to fix the songs with the rapper. Even after being humiliated in front of the whole world, she wished to get back together with him for the sake of her children, North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm.

So this is the end of this iconic couple, with 7 years of marriage and 4 children! It was the star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians who decided to end their relationship. She was finding it increasingly difficult to cope with Kanye West’s mental health.

Since that divorce, Kylie Jenner’s sister has been trying to rebuild herself. But above all, she thinks of her children! She does everything she can to make sure they don’t feel their father’s emptiness at home.

And that’s not all! The pretty brunette also focuses on her personal projects. She moved away from social networks to succeed as an entrepreneur, designer, and “queen of reality TV”.

Of course, she does not forget her university studies in law. A lot of work prevents Kylie Jenner’s sister from being sad.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

KYLIE JENNER: HER SISTER IS THINKING ABOUT HER CHILDREN!

A source close to the matter confirmed this to our entertainment tonight colleagues: “Kim is very focused on her family and her professional obligations. She has not been separated from her children in all this time. »

“And it was with them that she took the opportunity to do many outdoor activities. Kim loves to stay busy and cultivate her creativity. His priorities are very clear. She wants to remain a devoted mother to her children and work tirelessly. »

So Kylie Jenner’s sister seems much happier. The source then continues: “She has a lot of new projects that have made her very excited. And it definitely remains in the middle of an upward trend “.

More than that! Since her divorce, Kim Kardashian realizes that she still likes autant. She even receives a lot of interest from the male gent. Besides, rapper Drake seems very interested in her.

That’s what he implies in his song Wants and Needs. If his dream plastic makes men dream, it is also and above all his new title of “most coveted single billionaire” that attracts. It was distributed by the New York Post.

But for now, Kylie Jenner’s older sister is thinking about her children first. North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm could still be saddened by their parents’ divorce. It is therefore unlikely that they are already ready to meet their future father-in-law!