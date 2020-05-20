Kylie Jenner launches Kylie Skin in Europe !

Good news ! Kylie Jenner launches her brand of care Kylie Skin in Europe ! The announcement is official !

Really … It comes from the heart ! Kylie Jenner has decided of officially launch its own brand Kylie Skin in Europe ! MCE TV you tells everything in detail !

It would seem that the Kardashian sisters have spread the word ! Since containment measures were implemented by the government, they have had plenty of ideas !

Kim Kardashian decided to launch its lingerie brand SKIMS. And it is a success ! The containment, she has been able to do a good promotion on social networks.

It must be said that its products are of very good quality ! The only small problem according to the internet : they are really very expensive !

Short ! Seeing his sister on the front of the stage with his brand new range, Kylie Jenner is so focalisée on its brand of beauty products !

Well, yes ! Remember ! Last year, the pretty brunette has launched its range of care Kylie Skins. A success that has thus permitted to expand its grip !

Kylie Jenner is even more far away !

You have understood well ! Kylie Jenner wants to always to go further ! After the amazing success of Kylie Cosmetics, the young mother has decided to reach a wider audience.

This is the reason to which Kylie Jenner has decided to launch Kylie’s Skin in Europe ! This is what she has so stated on his account Instagram !

The business woman used its more beautiful filter to pass the following message :

“I am super excited to announce that my brand Kylie Skin will be launched in Douglas in Europe this Friday. You can officially make your purchases online on the 22nd may next. “

“This is great because today, it’s been a year since I launched this brand. Therefore, I am very impatient ! “

It is, therefore, toa very important event for the mother of Stormi who want to diversify.

Tags : kylie jenner – Kylie Jenner 2020 – Kylie Jenner news – Kylie Jenner europe – Kylie Jenner makeup – kylie jenner brand – kylie jenner fashion – Kylie Jenner sister