Kylie Jenner launches operation transparency to your brand of cosmetics

The star of the reality tv Kylie Jenner — Cover Images



Kylie Jenner has taken part in the initiative launched by Shoot for Change, which encourages companies to disclose the ethnicity of their employees. As explained by the association on Instagram, ” while we understand and appreciate your support, be aware that surfing on a hashtag when you have been, and always part of the problem, once more, is to appropriate and exploit the black community “. The challenge is, therefore, issued to the companies to place the card on the table and demonstrate to all that their participation is not a marketing campaign on social networks.

Pull Up to the Change, has called on companies to “disclose publicly in the next 72 hours, the number of black employee in the head of the office,” as well as ” management positions “.

Challenge accepted

Kylie Jenner is running in the account of Instagram of Kylie Cosmetics.

We have discovered that your company employs 100% female, of which 47 % are black, native americans and people of color ” (BIPOC means Black, Indigonous and People Of Color), and in the 47 %, 13% are employed by the black. The 53% are white, while “the management team is formed by two people, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner” from her mother.

The transparency is welcomed by the association of Extraction for Change, published in his account of all the marks doing the same effort as Kylie Jenner. Therefore, Revlon, Beauty Blender, Shiseido or Unilever (Dove, Magnum, Lipton, among others),

Sephora, Estee Lauder, and Lush have presented the ethnic distribution of their staff among their headquarters and key positions.