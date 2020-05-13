Kylie Jenner leaning on her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott during the outbreak of coronavirus

2020-04-14 02:30:06

Kylie Jenner was leaning on her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott in the middle of the pandemic coronavirus, because it can not see its brothers and sisters in person.

The star of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ and the rapper of 27 years – who have set their daughter Stormi, who is aged two years – split last year, but have spent more time together these last few months, with several rumors swirling around a possible reconciliation.

And now, sources have claimed that Kylie was counting on Travis to keep his company in the midst of the global health crisis, because she can’t see his brothers and sisters in person because of new regulations in the field of social distancing.

An insider said: “Kylie really miss her sisters, her nieces and her nephews, but it’s good to have Travis so much. He has been with Kylie and they have done a lot of things for the family.”

The source also claims that the former couple is “in trouble” in terms of shared parenthood and “love their little family life together.”

They have added to E! News: “things are going well between Kylie and Travis. They are coparentaux and in a groove. They enjoy being a family together and watch Stormi surprises them constantly and makes them laugh. They love their little family life together.”

During this time, the star of reality-tv 22 year-old – who has recently been named the youngest billionaire self-taught from Forbes for the second year in a row – said that it wished to expand their family in the future, as she would like to have “seven”. a bunch of kids.

She said: “I want seven children on the line, but not for the time being. Pregnancy is just not a joke, it is a serious thing and it is difficult, I am not yet ready for it.”

Kylie had earlier confessed that his life had “changed forever” when she had welcomed Stormi in the world.

Marking the second anniversary of the little earlier this year, she wrote: “And just like that, she is two years old … happy birthday to my Stormi. 1 February 16h43, the moment when my life was changed forever. We were made for each other stormiloo (sic ) “

.