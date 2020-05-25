Kylie Jenner, Liam Payne, Britney Spears... Back on these stars who became parents very young

While it comes to learn with joy Shay Mitchell has officially given birth and that she has even unveiled a tender photo of his daughterthe stars that follow have also tasted the joys of maternity or paternity of a difference ! At the age when we think of going out, partying in addition to sleeping all weekend and take advantage of our youth, these celebrities have instead spent their young years to change diapers, prepare baby bottles and hear crying. Are you ready ? It makes you a recap’ of the people who have become parents are (too) young.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner is probably the first personality that comes to mind when you think of “young mother”. The Fruit of his love with Travis Scott, Stormi Webster sees the light of day on February 1, 2018 after which his mom has lived a pregnancy very secret at the age of… 20 years ! Now mom filled, and it has not failed to reveal an adorable video of her daughter in addition to the many photos that fill in in daily his account Instagram.

Louis Tomlinson

The ex-member of One Direction also became a dad very young. Briana Jungwirth, his girlfriend of the time, gives birth to the first child of the singer when he did that 23 years. The small one is called Freddie. Louis Tomlinson will tell that this pregnancy was not planned but finally to be a father at this age is a real blessing.

Liam Payne

Another ex-member of One direction, Liam Payne also experienced the joys of fatherhood to 23 years ! The mother of his son is none other than Cheryl Cole, a british star of song, who was 10 years older than him. They call their child Bear, it is original… The couple will separate in July 2018, a year after his birth.

Solange Knowles

Solange Knowles, more known to be the sister of Beyoncé, or for his memorable fight with Jay-Z in an elevator in New York city, became a mother to 18 years. With her husband of the time, Daniel Smith, she gives birth to their son named Daniel Julez, who is currently 15 years old. She will reveal later that she regretted having a child so young but that she considers it even as a blessing. Definitely !

Britney Spears

Britney Spears got pregnant with her companion Kevin Federline very young and gave birth to their first son, Sean Preston, when she was only 23 years. The following year, the star falls pregnant and the couple welcomed Jayden James in September 2006. Despite their two children, and only 2 months after the birth of their second son, the couple does not hold and separates in November of the same year.

Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne had 4 children with 4 different women ! He has become a father for the first time at the age of 16 years in welcoming a little girl prénomée Reginae. He has married the mother, his love of adolescence, and then divorced two years later. Being a father so young does not, however, prevented a career in the music as it was stock for years.

Reese Witherspoon

The beautiful Reese Witherspoon, then married to Ryan Phillippe, gave birth to their first child, Ava, at the age of 23 years ! 4 years later, the couple welcomed their second child, a little boy they call Deacon. Ryan and Reese divorced and the actress found love with Jim Toth with whom she has a son in 2012. A beautiful tribe !

Adele

At the top of his career, Adele and her partner Simon Konecki welcomed their son Angelo while the star did that 24 years. Today, 7 years old, this child will not know the joy of being raised with both her parents as Simon and Adele are in the midst of divorce proceedings since the month of September.

Hilary Duff

The star of Lizzie McGuire became a mother to 24 years the small Luca she had with her husband of the time, Mike Comrie. The two lovers separate in two years after the birth of their son. Hilary don’t despair and here’s what she replied when asked about re-marriage and child : “I don’t have the feeling that I should get married to have another child.” That’s clear ! She is new mom of a baby Banks Purple with his beloved current, Matthew Koma.