Kylie Jenner lynched because of Stormi’s birthday party!

Kylie Jenner threw a big birthday party for Stormi’s 3rd birthday. However, she did not respect the barrier gestures!

Kylie Jenner saw it big for her granddaughter Stormi’s birthday party. That’s enough to annoy her fans.

Stormi is already 3 years old. Kylie Jenner wanted to immortalize this moment, in the most beautiful way. For the occasion, the little family went… Mexico!

They stayed in a private villa where they often stayed in the past. They stayed there for three nights and spent a fantastic stay between the beach, swimming, boat trips, and games in the sand. Too good!

But that’s not all! On February 1st, her parents threw her a memorable birthday party. Kylie Jenner has built her $36 million mansions in Holmby Hills. There were colorful balloons, tables covered with delicious desserts, a bubble machine, a large colorful rainbow slide that was installed on the tennis court. On top of that, a food truck was even brought in to serve guests cooked to order.

But one detail appealed to the couple’s followers. Thus, in one of the videos posted on social media, we discover a room filled with revelers, singing “Happy Birthday” to the little girl before blowing out the candles on her cake. The only problem is that the guests are numerous and none wear masks. However, we are in the midst of a Covid-19 pandemic. Ouch!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

KYLIE JENNER: LYNCHED BY HER FANS!

A number of fans think Kylie Jenner’s birthday party for her daughter Stormi was overblown. This is because we are in the midst of a global pandemic.

User @jihanexoo wrote, “Corona continues and they’re partying,” and the user @patriciaaaaa replied: “I find it really disgusting.”

User @helenaririassa asked, “Isn’t there a Corona there?” while @mzz_icy commented, “No mask is dangerous for everyone.” @the_duchess_witch herself confirmed, noting: “Not a mask insight …“, while skyens44 commented: “I guess they were all tested for the covid?”.

Another fan, named kowalmc1987, echoed a sense of injustice. Most people limit contacts and gatherings to help stop the spread of the virus. She then writes: “Yes, let us all gather closely, we are rich and have the right, so the social distance does not concern us“.

One thing is for sure, Kylie Jenner’s party was not unanimous among her many fans. And this, despite its greatness! Anyway, we hope that little girl Stormi had a good time. Happy birthday to her!