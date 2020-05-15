Kylie Jenner made a donation of 602 million FCFA to defeat the coronavirus

Celebrities never cease to engage in the fight in the face of the sars Coronavirus. After Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, Messi or even Rihanna, it was the turn of Kylie Jenner to put his hand to the pocket.

So she decided to make a gift of one million dollars (602 million FCFA) to assist hospitals in Los Angeles. This is also the doctor of Kylie, Dr. Thais Aliabadi, who announced the news on his Instagram.

She explained that this money will help buy masks and other protective equipment for the hospitals of the region. Very touched by the great gift of his / her patient, she confides.

“I’ve never felt so blessed to be a doctor, because help our brave workers in emergency and intensive care is just as rewarding as helping my own patients. The bottom of my heart, THANK you, Kylie Jenner. You are my hero. This generous donation will help save many precious lives. Our world is a better place with you. I love you so much. “A beautiful declaration of love to the young woman, in the face of the support it brings.

In order to continue its commitment, Kylie has also asked his followers to stay home, to avoid the spread of the virus.

In a story Instagram, it raises awareness among all its community ” today marks my second week on the inside and my self-quarantine. We can do it. Let’s take this SERIOUS. “