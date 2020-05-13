Kylie Jenner made a gift of $ 1 million to defeat the coronavirus

By
Kim Lee
-
0
24


Celebrities never cease to engage in the fight in the face of the Coronavirus. After Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, Messi or Rihannait is the turn of Kylie Jenner to put the hand in the pocket.

So she decided to donate a million dollars to help the hospitals of Los Angeles. This is also the doctor of Kylie, Dr. Thais Aliabadi, who announced the news on his Instagram. She explains that this money will help buy masks and other protective equipment for hospitals of the region.

View this post on Instagram

I am speechless, my eyes are filled with tears of joy and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude. I made a wish to the Universe to gather protective masks for our brave healthcare workers and today my dream cam true. One of my patients, a beautiful Living Angel just donated $1,000,000 to help us buy hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective gear which we will have delivered directly to our first responders, as too many masks at hospitals are disappearing before making their way onto the faces of our front line heroes. I have never felt more blessed to be a doctor, as helping our brave ER and ICU workers feels just as gratifying as helping my own patients. From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU @kyliejenner ❤️. You are my hero. This generous donation will help save many precious lives. Our world is a better place with you in it. I love you so much. Thank you X a million….

A post shared by Dr. Thais Aliabadi (@drthaisaliabadi) we

Very touched by the great gift of his / her patient, she confides, “Je never felt as blessed to be a doctor, because help our brave workers in emergency and intensive care is just as rewarding as helping my own patients. The bottom of my heart, THANK you Kylie Jenner. You are my hero. This generous donation will help save many precious lives. Our world is a better place with you. I love you so much. A beautiful declaration of love to the young woman, in the face of the support it brings.

In order to continue its commitment, Kylie has also asked his followers to stay home, to avoid the spread of the virus. In a story Instagram, it raises awareness among all its community “Today marks my second week on the inside and my selfquarantine. We can do it. Take this SERIOUS.



Related Post:  Gerardo Martino, coach of Tri, isolated in Argentina to coronavirusGerardo Martino, coach of Tri, isolated in Argentina with coronavirus

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here