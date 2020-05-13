Kylie Jenner made a gift of $ 1 million to defeat the coronavirus

Celebrities never cease to engage in the fight in the face of the Coronavirus . After Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, Messi or Rihannait is the turn of Kylie Jenner to put the hand in the pocket .

So she decided to donate a million dollars to help the hospitals of Los Angeles . This is also the doctor of Kylie, Dr. Thais Aliabadi, who announced the news on his Instagram . She explains that this money will help buy masks and other protective equipment for hospitals of the region .

Very touched by the great gift of his / her patient, she confides, “Je never felt as blessed to be a doctor, because help our brave workers in emergency and intensive care is just as rewarding as helping my own patients . The bottom of my heart, THANK you Kylie Jenner . You are my hero . This generous donation will help save many precious lives . Our world is a better place with you . I love you so much . “ A beautiful declaration of love to the young woman, in the face of the support it brings .

In order to continue its commitment, Kylie has also asked his followers to stay home, to avoid the spread of the virus . In a story Instagram, it raises awareness among all its community “Today marks my second week on the inside and my self – quarantine . We can do it . Take this SERIOUS .“