Kylie Jenner makes a purchase in containment… of 13 million euros

True business woman, Kylie Jenner has many villas in the exclusive area of Hidden Hills. Obviously cramped in his new villa 1700m2, the infleunceuse has offered land to more than 13 million euros !

Become billionaire thanks to his brand of makeup, Kylie Cosmetics, the youngest of the clan Kardashian denies himself nothing ! Then she just to offer a villa with 36.5 million dollars a few days ago, the little sister of Kendall Jenner was heated and the blue card again by buying a plot of five acres at Hidden Hills ! According to information from the american site TMZ, Kylie Jenner would be paid no less than 13 million euros to offer this huge ground, which had once belonged to a star… In fact, the property was Miley Cyrus ! In 2015, the singer had acquired property to build a ranch for his horses. In 2018, she had sold the place to a stranger for 5 million dollars. After developing plans, the latter has managed to triple its price before selling to the mom of Stormi Webster.

If Kylie Jenner never remains long in its villas, the question arises : the young woman would be-she finally found the ideal place to live in the greatest of discretion ? In fact, the daughter of Kris Jenner has always said she dreamed of walking away from Hollywood to raise her daughter in the greatest quiet. In addition, its new acquisition has the highest ground of the city ! If the field is currently empty, it will have to wait, however, a few years before that Kylie Jenner is officially home !

Kylie Jenner is currently living in a villa, a $ 36 million

If the queen of social networks, lived in a villa in Hidden Hills since 2016, it has just acquired a few weeks ago a new house even greater ! In effect, Kylie Jenner was offered a house over 1700m2 at 36 million dollars seven-room, fourteen bathrooms, 20 parking spaces, a huge swimming pool, a tennis court, a home theater, but also four guest houses independent ! Difficult to do better!! And yet, the ex-girlfriend of Travis Scott is only getting started…

