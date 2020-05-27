Kylie Jenner : “my sisters and my mother are my icons of beauty “

Kylie Jenner is the youngest of the clan Kardashian-Jenner, and perhaps also the most ingenious. Very active on social networks, she has taken advantage of its millions of subscribers on Instagram for the launch of a range of red lip liquids by 2015. Through effective communication and an innate sense of trends, the success is total for its brand of make-up Kylie Cosmetics. Three years later, the 21-year-old is on the cover of “Forbes” which is presented as the youngest billionaire in the world. For comparison, the fortune of his sister Kim Kardashian, however the most well-known, turns out to be three times less according to the magazine. A year ago, Kylie Jenner launched her brand of skincare vegan and cruelty-free in the Usa : Kylie’s Skin. On may 22, care have landed in France at Nocibé. The opportunity for us to share with the young a business woman. Icons beauty, routine care, tip anti-stress… Kylie Jenner says it all.

IT. Why have you decided to base your brand of care ?

Kylie Jenner. I’ve always thought that the makeup and the care went hand in hand so I thought to launch a line of care, rather quickly after launching Kylie Cosmetics. I wanted to focus first on this particular brand for it to be well established before the launch of Kylie Skin. I do not believe that it’s been already a year since it was launched !

IT. At what audience do you address with Kylie Skin ?

Kylie Jenner. Kylie Skin has been thought for all the world, and not just for women ! It is a line of products that are simple, easy to use, clean and effective for all skin types.

IT. Where do you find your beauty inspiration daily ?

Kylie Jenner. I like to watch the parades of the 90’s and the old covers of Vogue. Marylin Monroe has always been a great inspiration to me. Otherwise, I’m always on the Internet looking for ideas, I love Pinterest to collect everything that I find.

IT. What is your beauty routine ?

Kylie Jenner. If I have time, I do my complete routine : I wash my face, I apply the tonic lotion Vanilla Milk Toner, followed by serum Vitamin C, the hydrating face and eye cream. I also use the exfoliating scrub Walnut Face Scrub once a week followed by the hydrating mask when I need it. For my makeup, it really depends on the look that I decided to achieve but I always put the concealer, the blush, the highlighter and a lipstick or gloss.

IT. How much time do you spend preparing ?

Kylie Jenner. It all depends on my schedule and what I have planned in the day. My make-up every day is really fast, but the days of shooting or for big events, it can take a few hours…

IT. Your best advice beautiful skin ?

Kylie Jenner. Clean your face every day, ensuring that you properly remove your makeup at night ! And then you have to be well hydrated. And drink plenty of water.

IT. Your tip anti-stress ?

Kylie Jenner. I put down my phone and I take time for myself alone. Music to me has always helped me de-stress. I also see a difference on my stress level when I had a good night’s sleep.

IT. Beauty, which you most learned ?

Kylie Jenner. Honestly, I learned a lot by myself trying a lot of things alone. But I also learned a few good tricks thanks to my ” glam team “.

IT. Who are your icons of beauty ?

Kylie Jenner. My sisters and my mother ! We have all of the physical universes and different so it’s interesting.

IT. What advice would you give to those who want to launch their own beauty brand ?

Kylie Jenner. My advice is to start as soon as we are completely passionate about a project ! Always trust your instincts. Find the right team to work with you and spend time perfecting every detail.

IT. How do you imagine your life in 10 years ?

Kylie Jenner. I hope to be simply happy, in good health and may have other children (editor’s note : Kylie Jenner has a daughter, Stormi, with the rapper Travis Scott). Professionally, I have many things I work on at the moment but this will be revealed later (wink).