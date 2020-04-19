Kylie Jenner nailed the beak of a user

Had not the look! Kylie Jenner has not appreciated that a user writes that she was better physically three years ago. The comment was posted beneath a photo showing the young woman of 22 years old in 2017.

A first person pointed out that Kylie was very thin at this time. “It was better”, said a user who did not expect, certainly not what the main interested to read these three words.

It has, however, been the case, and the half-sister of Kim Kardashian has responded with a sentence could not be more clear, and very effective: “I gave birth to a baby”. The small Stormi, fruit of the loves of Kylie with Travis Scott, born February 1, 2018

(The essential/jfa)