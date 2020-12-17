Kylie Jenner Named World’s Highest Paid Celebrity in 2020

The makeup mogul and influencer earned $ 590 million in the year of the pandemic and is followed by Kanye West.

Reality TV star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner has been named the world’s highest-paid celebrity for 2020 by Forbes.

According to the annual list, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star topped the list of highest-paid celebrities with $ 590 million earned last year.

The makeup mogul’s earnings were followed by her brother-in-law Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian’s husband earned $ 170 million this 2020.

According to Forbes, Kylie Jenner received most of the proceeds from the sale of 51 percent of her company Kylie Cosmetics to Coty, which is publicly traded.

The list shows that the world’s highest-paid celebrities earned a total of $ 6.1 billion before taxes and fees, a $ 200 million drop from 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Other stars to make the list were Roger Federer with $ 106 million, Cristiano Ronaldo with $ 105 million, and Lionel Messi with $ 104 million.