Kylie Jenner natural, without make-up : a completely different woman !

By
Kim Lee
-
0
23


For this containment, Kylie Jenner is with her adorable little Stormi, 2 years, born out of his relationship with rapper Travis Scott. This difficult period is an opportunity for the young mom to take full advantage of his little princess growing at a rapid pace. Impressed by the time that queue, Kylie Jenner has posted a new picture with Stormi on April 20, the day after his exit, without make-up. Not short hair this time, but long extensions and a make-up impeccable. “I miss you so much“said his big sister Khloé Kardashian, sad to be separated from the rest of his family.



