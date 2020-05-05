Kylie Jenner of KUWTK confirmed that She & Travis Scott are in quarantine together

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott may have announced their split last October, but this has not stopped The incredible Family Kardashian fans debate whether they are back together. After a lot of speculation, Kylie has confirmed that she was in quarantine with the father of Stormi.

Most of the population being subject to the restrictions of isolation, many fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashian are wondering what is their family favorite, and with whom they spend time in quarantine. The clan Kardashian-Jenner kept her social networks up to date with the selfies usual and the photos and videos adorable their little ones. Although each of them can be with his respective family at home, some of which are co-parents have opened their doors to their ex during this period.

While Khloé Kardashian has clearly stated very early on that she was in quarantine with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, Kylie has remained silent on the time spent with Travis. The billionaire self-taught photographer has revealed that she spent time with her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou, creating many videos Tik Tok, and of course her daughter Stormi, but little about his ex until recently. Yesterday, on may 3, the entrepreneur has shared her story in Instagram proof that they are self-insulated together through a series of Boomerangs with the filter for the blue eyes, see the picture below (via @Kyliesn Snapchat):

Even if they isolate a whole, this is not confirmation that they are together as a couple. Kylie shared that they had a good relationship of shared parenthood and this could be the most effective way for the two to be separated from the life of their daughter during the pandemic. In a recent post Instagram, Kylie has shared a tribute birthday to the rapper, where she has gathered several photos and videos of the star with Stormi captioned the photo: “DADA happy birthday to the dad of the year! I start slowly but surely to accept the fact that the storm was the daughter of a dad. but no matter. We went to half in size! the little baby is the most beautiful, intelligent, loving and funny. the best gift. ok I’m crying. I love you for always! @travisscott.

Usually, Kylie is private when it comes to their romantic lives, and the current response to the speculation on his relationship status with Travis is no different. Only time will tell if this number of months extended will be beneficial for the former couple. Who knows, the two could again isolate yourself as a couple.

The incredible family Kardashian broadcast on Thursday at 20 pm EST on E!

