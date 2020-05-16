Kylie Jenner offers a diamond ring to Stormi for Christmas, the fans are upset

In a story Instagram, the young mother was unveiled to the world the little hand of her child with the luxurious ring. Immediately after the publication, the star, known for being part of the great family of Kardashian, was to receive much criticism, accusing it of doing too much. It is certain that to offer such a present to a baby may seem totally disproportionate.

PEOPLE – toys for your children at Christmas? Seriously? You are a has-been! Offer therefore diamonds! This is exactly what the youngest billionaire in the world , Kylie Jenner, has offered to his one year-old daughter, Stormi .

Kylie is so slow. She really got a one year old has a diamond ring. The Kardashian/Jenner clan really go out their way to buy stupid expensive gifts 🤣

“Kylie is stupid. She has really bought a diamond ring to a child of 1 year. The Kardashian/Jenner are really ready to do anything to buy gifts that are ridiculous and overpriced”

@KylieJenner really? A diamond ring for a 1 year old? That money could have been put to better use on people that would appreciate it, like homeless people golden veterans golden shelters golden evem low-income families. That child will never know-worth at this rate. Terrible parenting.

“It Really Is Kylie Jenner ? A diamond ring for a child of a year ? This money could be used for people who would have made better use, such as for example the HOMELESS or the veterans or shelters or even families with modest incomes. This child will never have the value of things. Very bad education”

On Twitter, several readers have responded. One of them wrote that it was a gift “ridiculous,” before adding that she knew “people who work for their money and that this money can be used to feed mouths, to pay for medical services and to plant trees”.

The video was quickly deleted from the account. To catch up, the celebrity has released another story showing a pony offered to Stormi with the following message : “okay, but Stormi had the best Christmas gift of all time”. And this is not all, never two without three as they say. The girl had also received a huge gift before it: a home game. And let’s be honest, it is much more beautiful (and more, yes) than the one we have in our garden…