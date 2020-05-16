Kylie Jenner offers a spectacular birthday party for her daughter Stormi

KARDASHIAN — ON the occasion of the release of its new range of cosmetics, Kylie Jenner also took the opportunity to celebrate theanniversary her daughter Stormi, a little in advance, this Sunday 26 January. The small will soon be the new face of its brand Kylie Cosmetics.

This opportunitynothing has been left to chance by Kylie Jenner. She organized a beautiful celebration on a measure in which everything was inspired by butterflies.

In fact, we can see the tables decorated with floral arrangements adorned with butterflies. The cheese sandwiches, the chairs or the glasses: it all starts up again the element of the butterfly. Not to mention, the towels with the name of Stormi above.Always in shades of pink and purple .

In the photos posted by the family Kardashian-Jenner, one also sees a butterfly giant composed of flowers cream and purple, just to the side of the doll house size offered by Kris Jenner for her daughter for Christmas.

A few days of the two years of Stormi, born on the 1st of February, the whole family was present. The ex-boyfriend of Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, with whom she had her daughter Stormi, but also the children of Kim Kardashian and Kanye Westincluding Chicago their second daughter, who was wearing a jacket of fur, a jogging and sneakers. A different look from its cousins, who were in a princess dress as a True daughter Khloé or Rob Kardashian.