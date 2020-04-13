Kylie Jenner on Instagram: sister of Kim Kardashian surprises us with new hair cut off in quarantine for Covid-19 | Coronavirus | Urge | Hair | Quarantine | Pandemic

Kylie Jenner took advantage of the quarantine to the house to do a lot of things that you wouldn’t normally do in everyday life, such as wearing her hair natural, for example.

The owner of Kylie Cosmetics has played live on Instagram next to her best friend, Anastasia ‘Stassie’ Karanikolaou in which, unlike previous occasions, decided to show your mane in the natural, and in fact, the pleasure of his millions of followers the new hair cut that you have chosen to seek refuge from the coronavirus in you.

“The hair and makeup done by Kylie. In fact, this is the first time I wear my hair natural, ” said Kylie Jenner to your best friend during the live broadcast they have ever done on Calls. The youngest of the clan Kardashian-Jenner, appeared on the live with short hair (above their shoulders), dyed brown, and streaks of clear, finishing right and topped with the tips upward (as used in the years 90), and with a band on one side.

And as any lover of beauty, Kylie knows that every time (in his case, it is complexion always hair and wearing wigs), it is a good idea to wear your hair natural to give them the opportunity to grow. In addition, we know that wearing a short style is super comfortable as it keeps you cool, is easy to comb and does not require a lot of attention, and also shows that Jenner looks amazing; it all depends on how you estilez.

