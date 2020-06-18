Kylie Jenner : On the cover of Vogue with her daughter Stormi

The fascination of the Fashion world for the children of the stars is still relevant ! The daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, benefits. Stormi, 2 years, shown on the cover of the Voguewith his mom.

This is for the editing of the czechoslovak magazine that Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster gave to the game of the photo session. The mother and daughter appear on the cover of the new edition of the publication. Faced with the impossibility of organizing a real shot due to the coronavirus and containment measures, the mom of 22 years and his daughter posed for the photographers Alessandro and Luca Morelli, via FaceTime.

“I so much love this little baby that I want to explode… sometimes I look and I’m crying thinking that she will never be so small… Who would have thought that something so small could take all of your heart. (…) God has not made a mistake with you, baby Storm“writing @kyliejenner in the caption of a photo of “behind the scenes of [leur] shot“for the Vogue Czech.