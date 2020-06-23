Kylie Jenner on the outs with Sofia Richie due to Scott Disick ?

However, very good friends, Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie could sign the end of your friendship. Scott Disick would be behind it all !

After three years of relationship, Sofia Richie and Scott Disick separate. You are prompted Kylie Jenner no longer attend ? She could hear it ! MCE explains to all.

Friendships that turn and parade. The time goes by. Memories fade and the links that are broken. In recent years, Kylie Jenner, have been spotted of all colors.

From the betrayal of his best friend, Jordyn Woods, the girl still in his guard. After this knife in the back, the pretty brunette does not give his trust so easily.

Remember, this last flirtait with Tristan Thompson, the ex-boyfriend of his sister Khloé Kardashian. A real shock to the clan Kardashian.

So for Kylie Jenner, that is all. The designer Kylie Cosmetics cut the ties with Jordyn Woods. A radical choice and end !

Therefore, it is necessary to believe that the mother of Stormi would not have without scruples to do the same with his long-time friend, Sofia Richie.

The reason for this ? The rupture between Sofia Richie and Scott Disick, the father of the children of Kourtney Kardashian. Always so close to the family, the young man could ask not more to attend !

Kylie Jenner does not cross over it

Between Sofia Richie and Kylie Jenner, the friendship is solid. So if Scott Disick asks the girla stop to seethe answer would be no.

Anyway, the father of the children of Kourtney Kardashian’s does not count to break the ties between the two friends. On the contrary, in other places.

According to a source close to Kylie Jenner, reported by Life & Style ” Scott has no problem with their friendship. Sofia and Kylie talk all the time. “

” They are friends for years and Scott didn’t feel like they are more because of him. Although Scott and Sofia were separated, this is not to say that Kylie and she can’t be friends. ” Phew, the friendship is saved !

