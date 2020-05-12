Kylie Jenner on vacation with Stormi and her BFF : check out his villa paradise to 9 000 euros for the night

Kylie Jenner spent her holiday in the Bahamas in a sumptuous residence, feet in the water. But nothing is too good for the billionaire and her daughter Stormi…

For a vacation with his daughter and her best friend, Kylie Jenner puts the package. The youngest billionaire in the world has chosen to fly to the Bahamas to rest for a few days. And to be safe from prying eyes, she has rented a villa located at two steps from the beach and the turquoise water. The Villa Rosalita, little gem, located in Dunmore and rented at a price of $ 10,000 per night, or 9000€. At his side, his best friends Anastasia Karanikolaou and Amber Asaly.

Large swimming pools, palm trees, terraces, giant, interior in white wood and parquet woods, decoration paradise has certainly put stars for the eyes, the small group of visitors who came straight to California. And there was of the place : indeed, the villa contained… 12 bedrooms. The clan Kardashian/Jenner would be able to take part in the small sauterie with Kylie Jenner ! Moreover, the latter has shared many snaps of her holiday in paradise on Instagram, making heads turn in her mini-bikini Chanel…

A a business woman who has success

If the fortune of Kylie Jenner, 22 years, is the result of his many advertising contracts such as Adidas, PacSun, or even of its gains obtained thanks to the reality tv family, she must, above all, to its brand : Kylie Cosmetics. It sold the flagship product of the brand, a kit for the lips consisting of a red and a pen, nearly… $ 630 million since the launch of the brand in 2015 !

Very active on social networks, where it counts millions of followers, the mom Stormi is used to advertise, and the brand now weighs $ 900 million, according to Forbes.

