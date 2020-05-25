Kylie Jenner plays tennis with tennis balls Chanel 475 dollars!!! ⋆ StarMag.com

Kylie Jenner continues to buy luxurious ! After you have acquired two real estate properties, the mom Stormi is equipped with rackets and balls Chanel for tennis.

At just 22 years old, Kylie Jenner is already a billionaire ! Inevitably, the sister of Kendall Jenner delusions of grandeur. If it has disbursed almost $ 50 million for buy a villa and an empty field during the confinement, the beautiful brunette does not stop there !

In fact, Kylie Jenner has decided to dig equipment 5 stars to be able to play tennis in the yard of his new home.

The house of Chanel at the rendezvous !

Kylie Jenner has not done things by half and is provided at Chanel. To enjoy a game of tennis, she has a crush on balls and rackets where the logo is as famous appears. It is what it is ! According to the site The Blastthe lot of 4 balls would be 475 dollars. No, no, you’re not dreaming !

Of course, Kylie Jenner showed his purchases on his account Instagram. The young woman has posted a photo where she poses with a set sportswear Chanel and the racket with.

But it is certainly the template with Stormi full initiation who has done the most to melt the Canvas.