Kylie Jenner Posed Totally Naked For Playboy

The member of the Kardashian clan defied the censorship of the Instagram social network with her latest publication.

Shocking! Kylie Jenner, one of the most millionaire girls on the planet, dared to pose totally naked on her official Instagram account. In less than an hour, the post has gone viral.

In the photograph, the 22-year-old showed her worked figure while being tenderly embraced by her boyfriend Travis Scott.

With the publication, the youngest of the Jenners announced that she will be the new protagonist of the cover of Playboy magazine that will be released in the coming days.

“When Houston meets Los Angeles. PlayBoy, coming soon.” Kylie wrote.

The followers of Kylie Jenner have been shocked by the figure of the model that shows the back of her naked body and is only covered by a beige hat.

The image has broken a record on Instagram and so far has more than seven million ‘likes’ in less than an hour.