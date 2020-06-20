Kylie Jenner poses with Stormi, marriage, Raven-Symone… 6 actus people that we have almost lost this week

That of the returns seen in the heart of the people of the press !

1 / Kylie Jenner and Stormi, the inseparable. Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi will offer its first cover of the magazine, just the two of us. It is for the Czech edition of Vogue that have adopted the pose. But containment requires, the photos of the couple were taken during a remote control session by the Italian brothers Luca and Alessandro Morelli, during a session of Facetime !

On the same topic

In July 2019, Kylie and Stormi had already appeared in One of Harper’s Bazaar Arabiabut with Kris Jenner to keep them company.

2 / Raven-Symoné got married. Raven-Symonéthe former child star revealed to the age of 4 years through the Cosby Show and, then, the heroine of her own series, The Phenomenon Of The Ravenjust say “yes” to his girlfriend of long date. Covid-19 requires, Raven-Symoné, 34, and Miranda Maday united at your home, in your garden, during a ceremony which was able to accommodate only a handful of guests·e·s (including Debbie Allen, whom she knew from her years Cosby Show). Raven-Symoné has made its coming out 2013.

3 / Catherine Deneuve goes better. The victim of a vascular accident ischemic (“very limited and reversible”in November of last year, Catherine Deneuve, 76 years of age, had been hospitalized and then put in the rest. What had forced the production of his new movie, In your lifedirected by Emmanuelle Bercot, to be closed due to that there was no question of replacing it. Good news, the filming will resume this summer, according to BFMTVCatherine Deneuve is now “very able to carry the film.”

4 / Ed Westwick gives his fans in their place. Ed Weswick has made a false joy to the fans Gossip Girl that she is criticizing. On the 15th of June, the former interpreter of Chuck Bass, announced on social networks that he “the preparation of a little something”. An index ? “XOXO”. Immediately, fans of Gossip Girl have thought that he was going to announce a meeting of the veterans of the series or its presence in the reboot.But a couple of hours later, the actor revealed his surprise : the launch of a collection of masks signed “XOXO” the recipe so that the sales will be donated to an association of fight against racism and discrimination. Some·e·s have seen fit to show their disappointment and Ed Westwick replied : “It is important that we focus on the current problems and that we do what we can to help, even if we think that it is something small.”

5 / Michelle Williams is a new mom. According to Us Weekly, Michelle Williams, 39 years of age, recently welcomed their second son born of her relationship with the director, Thomas Kail (met on the set of the mini-series Fosse / Verdon). A baby is a mystery as it is not known when he was born, if it is a boy or a girl and what he/she is appointed. Michelle Williams is already the mother of a great daughter, Matilda, was born in the year 2005, and whose father is the late Heath Ledger.

6 / Megan Fox has drawn a line in Brian Austin Green. A couple of weeks ago Brian Austin Green, 46 years of age, announced that he had separated from Megan Fox, 34 years of age, after sixteen years of relationship (high and low) and their three children. The actor has no doubt of the rapper Machine Gun KellyOf 30 years, with whom the actress appeared to be very close, since she appeared in the music video of their title Bloody Valentine. Today, they don’t hide anything more. During this time, Brian has been seen in the company of Courtney Stodden, the actress of 25 years. A friend, a friend.

—————–

Read also :

Gwyneth Paltrow is launching a candle that smells like my orgasm”

These couples who met on the set of the tv series (and who are still together)

Before / After : what does today look like fashion models men, the stars of the 1990s ?