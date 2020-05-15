Kylie Jenner pregnant : the sublime photo of her round belly

Remember, at the end of the year 2017, and then at the beginning of 2018, Kylie Jenner disappears of social networks. Yet, the young woman is so overactive, continually posting photos and videos of her. But from one day to the next day, her fans wonder where she is. Very quickly, the gutter press american suggests the possibility of a pregnancy. But not a picture of it does not filter, in spite of the rumors, insistent. Finally, in February 2018, Kylie Jenner post a long video on YouTube where she announced the birth of his first child, a daughter named Stormiand whose father is Travis Scott. On the images, it proves to be pregnant, and explains to her daughter that she has spent her life being publicized (it is one of the stars of “The incredible family Kardashian” since she was 10 years old), and that this pregnancy, she wanted to live away from cameras, away from the curious gaze of the public, just for her. Using numerous subterfuges in order not to be photographed, she spends many months far away from the media, with her family, her friends and her boyfriend. Finally, the 1er February, she gave birth to a beautiful little girl.

Nostalgic about this pregnancy secret, where she was able to reclaim her private life, Kylie Jenner has posted, this night, a picture of her pregnant on Instagram. Brunette, long hair, face barely out of adolescence, Kylie Jenner radiates with his round belly, a few weeks of her confinement. “Remember, pregnant with my baby. I can’t believe that my daughter will soon be 2 years. “