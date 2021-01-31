Kylie Jenner prepares her daughter Stormi to become a businesswoman!

Kylie Jenner has big plans for her little Stormi. Kim Kardashian’s half-sister is preparing her daughter to become a businesswoman.

When she was only 17 years old, Kylie Jenner, Stormi’s mother, already resonated as a great person. “If I could do whatever I wanted, I would launch a successful makeup line and, if possible, other things. I dream of being a businesswoman,” she told US magazine Interviewing 2015.

So the pretty brunette has rolled her bump since this interview to the press. Indeed, it is at the end of 2015 that Stormi’s mother will be successful.

To do this, she will launch Kylie Cosmetics, a makeup brand based on lipstick kits. In just a few minutes, all the stocks were sold out.

At the time, she reassured her disappointed fans that they couldn’t buy them. She tweeted that “other things were going to happen.”

Since then, Kylie Jenner’s brand has been more than flourishing. With each new collection, the fans of the business-woman are there.

Each photo uploaded by the pretty brunette generates millions of Likes and endless orders. At just 23 years old, the world’s youngest billionaire has other ideas behind her head.

And one of them is to make her little Stormi a future businesswoman. To do this, the young woman already seems to have planned everything.

KYLIE JENNER WANTS TO MAKE STORMI A BUSINESSWOMAN

Very close to his daughter, Kylie Jenner quickly exposed him to the eyes of all. And all of Kylie Jenner’s relatives are unanimous in saying that Kris Jenner’s daughter is taking good care of Stormi.

Tiffany Sorya complimented her on how she educates her daughter Stormi. In an interview with Us Weekly, the family friend was full of praise for her ex-student. “She’s an amazing mom. Kylie is really involved with Stormi.”

Kylie Jenner, who exposes her daughter on Instagram, still wants to protect her child when other people come to her home. “She’s protective and she doesn’t want to be posted a lot of pictures of her daughter, unless it comes from her, of course. Stormi is adorable, she’s already very smart and she’s a real fashionista.”

Does Kylie Jenner intend to make her daughter a seasoned businesswoman like her? It’s possible! At almost 3 years old, the little girl is bathed in luxury and her mother offers her luxury bags and clothes of great designers.

In another example, Kylie Jenner puts her daughter on stage on her YouTube channel to make cakes for Christmas. So she doesn’t hesitate to put her little girl on stage, and it works.

Kylie Jenner intends to pass the torch to her daughter. “When I’m in my 30s, I want to disappear, start a family, live in Malibu on a farm, and raise chickens,” she told Interview as she turned 20.