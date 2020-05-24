Kylie Jenner prey to the criticism after her gift of Christmas overwhelming for Stormi

Kylie Jenner has been heavily criticised for his Christmas gift for his daughter Stormi, that people deem to be disproportionate.

Kylie Jenner in fact-it’s all for his little Stormi ? Internet users have denounced the gift considered to be too extravagant, as offered by the young mother to her little girl. Aged a year and a half, it must be said that his gifts make you feel dizzy. In fact, Wednesday, December 25, Stormi received… a ring with a diamond ! On a video posted on his account Snapchat, Kylie Jenner unveiled her little girl to proudly display his ring shining with a thousand lights around the lavish Christmas tree. But for many, it is “way too much”…

“The clan Kardashian/Jenner really know how to do when it comes to buying gifts stupid”, “It was a year ago and already has more style than us”, “The danger of materialism and expose her child to this is not wise”, “It’s stupid and it’s an unnecessary expense”, “Stormi is in a good place to become a billionaire”they denounced on Twitter.

Gifts grandeur nature

And this is not the unique gift XXL offered to Stormi on this day. The momager Kris Jenner was offered the gift special to his little girl. In fact, the last one bought him… a large white house, like a hut in the garden ! In a video posted on Youtube Monday, 23 December 2019, the former of Travis Scott discovered with emotion the new home of his daughter installed in her own garden, while Kris Jenner melted down in tears.

And the decoration of the home Kylie Jenner, separate the rapper Travis Scott since this fall, was at the height of importance that it dedicated to Christmas. A dozen christmas trees, santa claus life size everywhere in his villa… The billionaire had seen things in a very grand this year to marvel at its small, Stormi !

