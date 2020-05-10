Kylie Jenner promotes the album of Travis Scott in spite of their separation !

Kylie Jenner always supports all her ex Travis Scott. In particular, by sharing his new album in the photo in a story Instagram !

In fact, Kylie Jenner decided to share with his fans what album she listened to that day. It is found that the young woman listened to them JackBoys the new album of Travis Scott released this Friday, 27th December 2019. In it is a bunch of collab with talented artists. Such as Gift Toliver, Sheck Wes, Pop Smoke, but also Young Thug, Quavo, or Offset. The succeseur of “Astroworld” arrived nearly a year and a half after.

Therefore, in order to support his ex the young woman has made a screen capture of the album and wrote “Stormi’s Dad” in capital letters. A nice gesture on the part of the billionaire who is pus with the singer since 3 months now. However, the former couple is doing its best to keep a healthy relationship in the eyes of their little Stormi. As revealed a source to Us Weekly : “They are in love and share a girl that will link them together for life “. And then another source added that they were trying to be “the best parents in the world for their daughter. “

Kylie Jenner fully supports Travis Scott !

No longer be together does not mean not to remember in the workplace. Kylie Jenner still has a lot of affection for his ex who is the father of Stormi. So be the “best parents in the world” it is also doing the promo of his ex to generate more sales, isn’t it? Knowing that this money will be the future legacy of the small-Stormi !

It must be said that all smiles on the pro plan but not in love ! Despite the many rumors, Kylie Jenner seems not to be ready to start any relationship. Even if it is relationships with other rappers, like Drake or Tyga. We know at bottom that it does not move one ear and invests solely for her daughter !

