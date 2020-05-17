Kylie Jenner, proud, shows that her daughter Stormi, 1 year is already good at snowboarding

In the mountains on vacation, Kylie Jenner posted on Instagram images of her daughter a year and a half, Stormi, who was addicted already to the snowboard.

Kylie Jenner offered ski holidays with her daughter Stormi (1 year and a half), and do not lack to share his daily life in the snow with its millions of subscribers Instagram. As a proud mom, the star of 22-year-old has revealed in his account of the prowess of his daughter with a snowboard on Saturday 7 December 2019.

On the first video that the youngest of the clan Kardashian-Jenner has posted, you can see the small Stormi perched on a small plank snowboard ski suit white and pink helmet covered the head. It is gently pulled by a ski instructor using a rope and seems to be enjoying the stroll. On the second video, the young prodigy down this time a small uphill, the air quite relaxed.

“ This is too much for me ! “

A little earlier in the day, the guru of the makeup had shared several photos of her in a ski suit, holding Stormi in his arms in front of a cottage, and then in the cable car, and finally on the way to the ski slopes. His famous sister Kim Kardashian had complimented the adorable duo mother-daughter in comments : “So beautiful,” she wrote.

Eums by the feat of his child, Kylie Jenner has légendé the publication, exclaiming: “This is too much for me !” The dummy Bella Hadid commented on the video : “This is paradise, it is paradise,” while his sister Gigi showed surprised face to the ability of the small: “OMG!!!!”, she exclaimed in the comments. The woman Justin Bieber, Haileyhas she confessed that she was having in front of both of courtesy : “I’m dying here !” she wrote with a émoji moved.

A mom very glamorous to the mountain

If these holidays away from California allow Kylie to spend privileged moments with her daughter, she can not forget not to take pictures of her glamorous ski outfit with her friend Yris Palmer. The former rapper’s Travis Scott, the father of the little Stormi, has treated her fans to several photos of herself in front of a snowy forest in a close-fitting outfit, signed Chanel, or by the fire in boots, Fendi, or even enjoying a glass of champagne with a ear-Chanel.

