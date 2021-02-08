Kylie Jenner provokes the anger of Internet users because of her travels!

Kylie Jenner has been lynched by Internet users! Indeed, they find his holiday completely indecent!

Since the beginning of the month, Kylie Jenner and her small family are enjoying a short holiday in the Turkish and Caicos Islands! A trip in the midst of a health crisis that many Internet users do not understand! Thus, they do not hesitate to lynch the star on the Web…

On the occasion of her daughter Stormi’s three years, Kylie Jenner decided to organize a huge family trip! Khloé, Kourtney and Kim, and their children packed their bags for the Caribbean!

A dream holiday that Kylie and her sisters do not hesitate to share on Instagram! Indeed, the stars of Keeping up with the Kardashian post a lot of shots of their vacation in recent days!

Paradise shots that many of their subscribers love to watch! However, other Internet users do not understand why Kylie and her family allowed themselves to travel… In the midst of a pandemic!

Indeed, in the space of a few months, the beautiful Kylie Jenner multiplies the trips … Some people, therefore, think that it is indecent because of the hygiene measures related to coronavirus and the containments and other curfews that everyone is currently experiencing in the 4 corners of the globe!

KYLIE JENNER: INTERNET USERS FIND HER LAST TRIPS INDECENT!

Kylie Jenner’s Instagram feed is filled with photos all more heavenly than the other! Indeed, for several days, the young woman is on vacation in a dream villa in the Caribbean!

Thus, she posted several photos of herself in a swimsuit sunbathing at the beach or by the pool! Photos that many of his subscribers on the Web comment en masse to compliment the star!

However, many subscribers of the beautiful Kylie Jenner do not necessarily agree with this pace of life! Indeed, in recent months, Stormi’s mother very often goes on vacation… Holidays that Internet users do not find consistent as the young woman already lives in a dream setting in California!

“I don’t understand, she already has a lot of houses in Los Angeles! Crazy villas with swimming pools and all the comforts… Why all the time travel like this to take a vacation, she is already rested! Can you read it on the Web!

Other Internet users simply raised the fact that we are in the middle of a pandemic: “There are people who have depressions because they are confined to 15m2 and next to that… There’s Kylie Jenner going on vacation when she’s already on vacation all year round!”