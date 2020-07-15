Kylie Jenner radine ? A waitress balancing a dinner to $ 500

A former waitress has recounted his meeting with Kylie Jenner, at a dinner to $ 500 in a prestigious restaurant in the city of new york. The influenceuse millionaire has not been very generous…

It seems that Kylie Jenner it is not the most generous of the family Kardashian… Julia Carolan is a former waitress who has worked at several restaurants, including a prestigious japanese establishment in New York, which is the right “Nobu”. During his ten months, she had as customers of many celebritiessome of these have been very pleasant to serve, and others not really. Now become a top model, Julia Carolan has recently created a video TikTok, which recounts several anecdotes in the stars that she has had as clients. And the fans of Kylie Jenner may be disappointed…

As reported NewsJulia Carolan is back on his experience at Nobu, and more particularly about his meeting with Kylie Jenner. “She was nice, but she gave him a tip of $ 20 in an add-on for $ 500. Do what you want with this information”he explained, before noting the influenceuse of 22 years with a 2/10. There is that saying that it is quite surprising to know that Kylie Jenner has given a tip also “low”given that, normally, the tip is between 15% and 20% of the final addition in the united States. A sum even more amazing is that Kylie Jenner would be close to becoming a billionaire.

Gigi and Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber

In her video, Julia Carolan has also told stories about their encounters with other celebrities. The former waitress has had as clients to the sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid, which she describes as “super well”giving them a 10/10. “They were super polite and friendly with the team, which unfortunately is quite rare with celebrities”, he explained. Julia Carolan also recalls his encounter with Hailey Bieberthat was not very successful. “I’m going to say is going to be controversial, but I met her several times, and each time she was not nice”she remembered. “I’d really appreciate it, but I give him a 3.5/10. Sorry”added. The video of Julia Carolan has been a real success, even to the point of being viewed over six million times since Monday, July 13. And among internet users, Hailey Bieber also has a point of view, and has not yet responded : “I stumbled across this video, and I would like to say that I’m really sorry if I gave you a bad impression or attitude. It was never my intention !”

