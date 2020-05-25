Kylie Jenner reacts to the insulting words of Drake !

A source close to Kylie Jenner has explained the reaction of the young woman after the insult Drake. The young woman does not want him.

After having insulted Kylie Jenner, Drake had taken possession of his account Insta in order to apologize to his girlfriend. Today, the young woman responds to insults. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

The romantic relationship between Drake and Kylie Jenner’s not going to happen probably ever again. In effect, the rapper has put an end to all his chances of getting closer to the young woman.

The reason for this ? It has wickedly insulted the mother of Stormi giving the role of “Side Piece “, be it in the urban dictionary, a simple sexfriend without importance.

But as soon as the song aired, the american took his courage in both hands. In effect, the interpreter of God’s Plan took to social networks to apologize to the ex of Travis Scott.

A gesture that will ultimately have to react, Kylie Jenner. An anonymous source close to the young woman was so unveiled its reaction to E!

Kylie Jenner does not want to Drake !

” She has no hard feelings about itShe knew that it was old. She and Drake are still very good friends and she just laughed. “ Explained the source to the american media.

It has also been claimed that Kylie Jenner “appreciated “ the fact that Drake had almost immediately taken the floor on the song to reset the clock to the hour.

As a reminder, Drake and Kylie Jenner have been linked to the first time in 2019. The rumours had started when the 33rd birthday party of the rapper.

When his collaboration with Future leaked, Drake, therefore, has not been slow to put an end to the gossip that was likely to start. He was then posted several stories Instagram saying :

“The last thing I want to do is wake me up by having lack of respect my friends. ” This seems to clear. The two stars will never go away !

