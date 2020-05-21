Kylie Jenner ready to embark on a serious relationship with Drake ? You have the answer

Lately, the grand-mother of Kylie Jenner has revealed the surprising reason why she separated from Travis Scott. If we do not know what actually happened between these two, we know they are still in good terms for the well-being of their daughter, Stormi. The opportunity to turn the page smooth ? To believe the rumours in Hollywood, the influenceuse would have fallen for the beautiful eyes of Drake. Several tabloids, americans have said that there had been a real reconciliation between the two celebrities. What to do talk on the web. But this supposed flirtation, a priori, innocent can turn into true love story in the months to come ? The answer is clearly no.

According to information reported by Page Six, Kylie Jenner has no desire to have Drake as a small friend and the feeling is mutual. "When the press started talking about them, they have stopped everything. None of the two wants to be seen as a couple" said one source in the media. The reason for this ? King K would not be interested because of the past of Don Juan the rapper, known for having some of the conquests. "She is smarter than that" added the prying. That's clear !