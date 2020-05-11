Kylie Jenner ready to get back together with Travis Scott ? The latest revelations

While it was said that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were on track to get back together, as new revelations come in addition to this case, which fascinates the all of Hollywood. Remember, the recent break-up between the star of 22 years and the father of her daughter was unexpected and made the fans of the couple sad. But Travis and Kylie have been able to show maturity and continue to see themselves for the good of Stormi. If the fans are hoping more than anything a meeting between the two former, and that rumors of a reconciliation soar, we now know a bit more about their current state of mind regarding a possible return flame…

According to OK Magazinea source close to the couple revealed that despite the rumors that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are ready to get back together, they eventually come to the conclusion that their life is better by being separated. This same source says : "Kylie and Travis are still not back together. It does not appear that they are going to immediately reconcile. They have goals and different lives." before adding "Kylie is going well since her break up with Travis. She is happy and things are going super well in her life (…) They are in love and share a girl that will link them together for life. They have been excellent partners. They are both from side to side while link romantic to be the best parents in the world for their daughter.".