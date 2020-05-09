Kylie Jenner replica after the criticisms on her weight gain !

Since a few days, some internet users criticized Kylie Jenner for her weight gain ! Then, the mother lioness has pulled out the claws !

Criticized but rarely equaled. On social media, Kylie Jenner has decided to defend in the face of the many criticisms on her weight gain.

Confined in his villa in california, Kylie Jenner continues to inspire his fans. Proof is, it is the influenceuse the most followed with over 170 million followers.

A figure that dreams are made of… The pretty brunette has mounted a real business around his image. It is today at the head of a fortune estimated at several billions of dollars.

A few weeks ago, Forbes magazine presented it so for the second year in a row, as the youngest billionaire in history.

Mom of the little Stormi, the fruit of his love story with Travis Scott, the young woman fill her days taking care of his daughter. Kitchen, household, Netflix, swimming pool… The activities are not lacking.

Kylie Jenner criticized for her weight gain on social networks

Recently, Kylie Jenner has faced criticism about its weight. And she did not hesitate to retort.

Several people have noticed that the sister of Kendall Jenner had gained weight in the past few months. It all started when the account kyliesnapchat, a profile Instagram dedicated to the influenceuse, has posted a video dating from 2017.

The internet users could not help but notice that the half sister of Kim was a lot thinner than now. “This is as crazy as she was skinny, that happened “, commented one internet user, intrigued.

Very active on Instagram, Kylie Jenner, therefore, has not been slow to respond to these criticisms. As well, the mom Stormi replied : “I gave birth to a baby “. A simple message that says it all.

In effect, the young woman gave birth to Stormi there are now two years old. The body of a woman changes after motherhood. The response of Kylie is in his own image : simple, but effective.

