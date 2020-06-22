Kylie Jenner reveals baby and it melts to the Canvas !

Kylie Jenner celebrates father’s day on Instagram. As well, she has posted a nice photo of her when she was a baby !

Kylie Jenner has not stopped celebrating the feast of the parents. For the occasion, the star has released a beautiful photo of her when she was a baby.

Kylie Jenner is the mother of a small daughter of two years or more, Stormi. The actress is independent, there is little of Travis Scott but they have chosen to remain on good terms. As well, the singer spends a lot of time with his family.

The star is very close to your daughter and she did not hesitate to publish very often pictures of Stormi. The girl looks a lot like Kylie and the fans are excited to see its evolution over a period of months.

For its part, Kylie Jenner is doing everything that Travis Scott is in cahoots with his daughter. Therefore, Sunday, June 21, the star has organized a small party for him.

However, Kylie has not stopped celebrating, a happy birthday to your father. A few hours ago, she has posted a beautiful photo of her with Caitlyn Jenner when she was a baby.

Kylie Jenner : this rare photo of her baby with his father !

As a reminder, Bruce Jenner is the father of Kylie Jenner and Kendall. However, the champion of the decathlon you have chosen to become a woman by the name of Caitlyn Jenner. Thus, in the first photo, we meet Kylie when she was only a couple of weeks.

In the image, one can see Caitlyn Jenner before transitioning and she holds in her arms her daughter. The photo is adorable and it is clear that Kylie is all grown up. And then, in the second picture you can see the star after a couple of years with his father.

However, this time, Kylie Jenner found his father after his transition. We must see the enormous change of Caitlyn Jenner through the years. In any case, the actress is very happy to have been able to share these few shots for father’s day.

” Happy father’s day. I love you “she has written on Instagram. The pictures have been gathered almost 4 million “likes” and the star who has fallen in love with your photos with your photo of your baby.

View this post on Instagram A publication shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) the June 21, 2020 at 7 :45 PDT

Tags : caitlyn jenner – caitlyn jenner, kylie jenner – kylie jenner – kylie jenner couple Kylie Jenner child – Kylie Jenner girl, Kylie Jenner Instagram – Kylie Jenner father – kylie jenner photos Kylie jenner stormi – kylie jenner travis scott