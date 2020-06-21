Kylie Jenner reveals exclusively a new song from Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner tease of new music from Travis Scott with the launch for the makeup Kendall x Kylie for Kylie Cosmetics.

The fans await with impatience the result of Astroworld Travis Scott, although there has not been any official announcement lately. Delivered Jackboys at the end of December and has recently release “The Scotts” with Kid Cudi, as well as the collaboration with Rosalia. Surely has something planned and, according to the last post of Kylie on IG, he seems to have new songs to come.

As well as the ” highest-In-The-Room “, the latest release of Kylie’s Cosmetics includes a surprise for the fans of Travis Scott. It was a success on Instagram, where he shared the advertising, along with Kendall Jenner, which includes an extract of a single, unpublished. It is dark and sinister, despite the fact that one has the impression that it is a title similar to ” The Scotts “. Travis has often been locked in the studio lately, despite the pandemic of coronavirus has pushed a lot of the production of the major record labels.

With this new title, as well as the release of “The Scotts” a couple of months, it seems that if all goes well, we could have a new album of Travis Scott at the end of the year, with luck.

Check out the snippet of Travis Scott in the video of Kylie Jenner below. Is it, please ?