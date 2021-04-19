CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner reveals her dream body in a tiny bikini on Instagram!

Kylie Jenner warmed up the canvas! Kendall Jenner’s sister posed in a mini bikini that reveals her dream body!

Kylie Jenner warmed up the canvas. The reality TV starlet posted a bikini video that left no one indifferent on social media.

KYLIE JENNER IN BIKINI ON INSTAGRAM

Summer is coming a few months early this year. On social media, Kylie Jenner shared a video that everyone agreed.

Indeed, Kim Kardashian’s half-sister is having a good time with her friends. Currently, in California, the pretty brunette was keen to share her activities this Saturday.

And the least we can say is that the youngest member of the Jenner clan didn’t get bored. After filming herself walking the streets of Los Angeles, Stormi’s mom posted a different kind of video.

Jordyn Woods’ former best friend shared a very hot video! Kylie Jenner poses in a sumptuous purple and red bikini.

The latter highlights its curves. The young woman who totals millions of Likes under each of her photos knows how to please her subscribers.

Kylie Jenner, who has built an empire around herself, has had to receive millions of glowing comments about her. And that’s normal.

KYLIE JENNER AND THE QUEEN OF INSTAGRAM

Last year, Kylie Jenner was named Forbes Magazine’s Richest Person of the Year. And it’s not the only award the TV star has received.

Indeed, in 2020, the billionaire won a brand new title by becoming the most liked personality of the year. Several of her Instagram snaps are among the most liked in 2020.

Indeed, in the top 10 Instagram photos that generated the most likes, we find 4 times the half-sister of Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner. That’s all it is!

The pretty brunette rose to 9th position with a photo where she poses alongside her darling Travis Scott to celebrate the first collection of designer Matthew Williams. She was then in 7th position with a video of Stormi.

In the images, the little girl declares “Don’t be frightened mom” in the young woman’s ears. The businesswoman also occupies 6th place in this ranking with an adorable photo of her little girl in a huge foam bath.

There is no need to say, everything Kylie Jenner touches is transformed in gold. In launching her make-up brand, Kylie Cosmetics, Kendall Jenner’s sister did not measure the impact it had on her life.

Very discreet about her personal life, the young woman shows what she wants on Instagram. And maybe it’s better that way.

