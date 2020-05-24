Kylie Jenner reveals her real hair for the first time

Kylie Jenner as we’ve never seen. The star accustomed to the make-up sophisticated and hairstyles pointed is revealed in a video unexpected. After the selfies make-up free Kylie Jenner goes further. The youngest of the clan Kardashian-Jenner leaves the wigs and tricks to reveal the true nature of his hair. Indeed, close to its community, the star has shared a story in which she shows herself to the exit of the shower. She passes the hand in her hair moist, and assesses the length while captions explaining : “I’ve never had hair this long since the age of 15 years “. More natural than ever, it displays a square long the dark shade. Is this to force all these touch-ups that her hair did not earn in length ? Or is this convenience that Kylie Jenner maintained a short hair, in order to put on wigs ? Similarly, Laura Smet has swapped its length for the benefit ofa square for the purposes of the mini-series “The bachelor girl” in which she wears a wig so cut short. The reactions to Kylie Jenner tributary, all footprints of a surprise. Many of his fans who ask him to show himself more often in the natural.

The stars love the wigs

Adept wigs and other extensions, Kylie Jenner is not afraid of transformations capillaries. One day blonde, the next brunette, or with long hair and the square, the star grows its skin with the help of the greatest hairstyslist. His team is struggling to meet its follies capillaries. So, to celebrate her twenty-one years and in 2018, Kylie Jenner has posted a long blonde hair. To do so she has bleached her hair and put extensions “Slavic Hair “, the best quality available on the market. Which makes it also the most expensive, since the four hundred grams imported from Russia were estimated to be between 6000 and $8000.

And it is not the only one to play on this motto is to make people forget his real hair. Many of the stars color their hair, or rely on extensions. As well, Julia Roberts is actually naturally brown. Nicole Kidman, who now appears in the strawberry blonde, is she a real redhead. While Jennifer Aniston, who is always shown with straight hair, has a basis naturally curly.