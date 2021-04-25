Kylie Jenner reveals her sublime arch in a tight suit!

Kylie Jenner was unanimous on Instagram yesterday! The reason? The beautiful brunette posted several photos of her very sexy outfit!

Watch your eyes… Kylie Jenner has just posted several beautiful photos of herself via her Instagram feed! The beautiful brunette took the pose in a tight outfit that highlighted her arch!

KYLIE JENNER FALLS FOR WEDGE HEELS

Businesswoman, mom, reality TV star… The beautiful Kylie Jenner multiplies the caps! However, if there’s one area where Travis Scott’s ex excels, it’s the influencer! Indeed, the beautiful brunette is one of the most followed personalities on Instagram in the world … It’s not anything!

With an XXL community, each publication of the 23-year-old is a success! Hair, outfit, nail art, shoes… Every time the beautiful brunette makes an appearance by posting a photo or video, the internet users validate our style and run to reproduce it!

So, last Friday, Kylie Jenner posted several shots that as usual made a sensation! In the shots in question, the beautiful brunette was sublime in a long, tight green print dress. A piece she tuned with white-heeled wedge boots! Kendall’s little sister was also wearing a make-nude and a double braid!

A look that Internet users literally loved on the Web… And so are we! So we let you admire the cliché in the question of the beautiful brunette in your turn below! Pretty Kylie is gorgeous, isn’t she?

KYLIE JENNER: INTERNET USERS VALIDATE HER OUTFIT

Like every post by Kylie Jenner, Internet users reacted en masse to her latest publication! Indeed, the post already accumulates more than 5 million likes in just 24 hours … A real record for Stormi’s mom!

The reviews are also very numerous and all more adorable than the others! D1SoftBall News has selected a few of you! “But what a beauty, I love the green dress, it’s vintage it reminds a lot of the motifs of the 60s or 70s I love!” “Canon Kylie, I love the outfit she’s just too beautiful! »

Or: “Your body is really amazing Kylie Jenner, you’re too beautiful!” “A bomb, the pictures are absolutely all too beautiful!” Can we read on the social network of the beautiful brunette of 23 and a half years!

Comments that count in tens of thousands and are almost all benevolent … This will please the principal concerned! And for good reason, the beautiful Kylie can boast of putting everyone in agreement as soon as she makes an appearance on Instagram!

So we’re waiting for the next post from the beautiful Kylie! In the meantime, we are already betting that the white wedge boots may become fashionable in the coming days/weeks… Case to follow very soon!