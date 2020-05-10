Kylie Jenner reveals her technique for lips XXL in a tutorial video

The sale of the brand Kylie Cosmetics group Coty for the sum of $ 600 million, can shake the planet’s Beauty. Its founder, Kylie Jenner, has still not formalised the new and continues to actively promote its products. It has lent itself to a new tutorial posted on Instagram, revealing to his fans his technique to obtain lips large.

Kylie Jenner has long been the subject of suspicions of plastic surgery. The pretty brunette has undergone injections to the lips. But it combines them with a technique to have a mouth more voluptuous, she reveals in a video shared on the account Instagram of Kylie Cosmetics, followed by more than 23 million subscribers. In this tutorial, a Kylie in a bathrobe goes to three products on the lips. At the same time, his hairdresser it dries the hair.