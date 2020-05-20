Kylie Jenner reveals how she would like children and his response is… surprising!

At the age of 22 years old, Kylie Jenner is already mother of the little Stormi, who will be 2 years old in February. The young mother does not, however, stop at a single child and has revealed how many children she would like to have.

It is in a video with her sister, Kim Kardashian, as Kylie reveals juicy details about his personal life, including his dreams and ambitions for his future family.

Kylie Jenner has revealed that she would like four children in total and that she would want tomorrow, or in 10 years. It matters little for the mom of 22 years who just wishes to have a large family like Kim. One remembers that Kim Kardashian has four children, North, St., Chicago, and Psalm, the latter two born through surrogate mother.

Unfortunately for Kylie, this last is no longer with the father of her daughter, Travis Scott, unlike Kim and Kanye who persist. According to a source close to the guru, beauty, the latter would not have children with none other than the rapper in the future…

• Read also: Travis Scott would have cheated on Kylie Jenner with this model of Instagram, and here is the evidence

Here, here! We wish him the best!

The Kardashian-Jenner have offspring important with Kim, who has four children, Kourtney, which has three and Khloé, and Kylie, who both have a!

Vote the video of the tutorial of Kim and Kylie here :