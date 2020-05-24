Kylie Jenner reveals the interior of his new villa

Kylie Jenner has just unveiled a video of his huge villa on TikTok. In fact, the star has filmed a room tour with her friend Stassie. And the video made the buzz on the web.

Kylie has indeed bought a huge villa at a value of $ 36.5 million in Los Angeles. However, it remains rather discreet about his home. And the photos of her home are rather rare on the web.

Yesterday, Kylie Jenner has agreed to open the doors of his palace to make a video with her BFF. Indeed, the pretty brunette has filmed Stassie Karanikolaou in a room turn on TikTok. What crazy internet users.

The girlfriend Kylie Jenner greets us in the entrance of the villa. This last opens the door and shows us the living room of the star. But this is not all, Stassie we then shows the garage of the young woman. And it is rather impressive !

We can discover a dozen luxury cars stored in the room. Ferrari, Bugatti or Rolls Royce…

Users were impressed by the video. It must be said that the house of Kylie Jenner is sublime. The sequence has thus made the round of the canvas.

Internet users are more than 20 million to share the TikTok of Stassie. But this is not all. These latter have not hesitated to give their opinion in comments.

“And yet, this is not even the half of the house “, ” This is crazy “, ” Amazing “, “dream” can as well read the reactions.